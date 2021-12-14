Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

