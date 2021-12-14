Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.11.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,922 shares of company stock worth $25,743,601. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $352.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

