Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,862 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $605.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.94 and a 200-day moving average of $722.81. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $800.29.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

