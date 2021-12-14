Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

