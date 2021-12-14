Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.48 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

