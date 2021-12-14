Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Tutor Perini worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPC stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $637.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

