Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $43,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 827,548 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67,491 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 22,550 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

