Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.38, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

