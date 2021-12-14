WHALE Market Capitalization Tops $112.74 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $15.77 or 0.00033660 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $112.74 million and approximately $919,708.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

