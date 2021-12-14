Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WARFY stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. Wharf has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.86.
About Wharf
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.