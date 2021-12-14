Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WARFY stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. Wharf has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

