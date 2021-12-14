WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WideOpenWest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

