WinCash (WCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $99.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. WinCash has a market cap of $69,697.82 and $99.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

