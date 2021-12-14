Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Reaches $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.71 or 0.08042078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.47 or 1.00080986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00076407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.