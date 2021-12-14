WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $438.82 million and approximately $264.28 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.29 or 0.07975731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,924.70 or 0.99901249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

