WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.45

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.45 and traded as low as $48.15. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 11,904 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

