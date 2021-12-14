Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist cut their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.00. 3,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,983. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average is $227.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $138.23 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

