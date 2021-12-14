Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $521.70 or 0.01108043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.13 or 0.07964926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.20 or 1.00314688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,110,304 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.