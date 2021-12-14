WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $54.50 Average PT from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 6,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,344. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.