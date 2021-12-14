Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

