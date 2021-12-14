Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Acquires $58,920.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XMTR traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. 412,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

