XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $1,181,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XPEL traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 160,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,747. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.20. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

