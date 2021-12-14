XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $1,181,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
XPEL traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 160,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,747. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.20. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.