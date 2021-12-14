YVS.Finance Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $256,066.68 and $39,109.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BNB (vBNB) traded up 1,369,900,942% against the dollar and now trades at $153,804,530.69 or 3,245.32862918 BTC.

Venus BTC (vBTC) traded 1,077,012,022.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,138,064,087.17 or 213,916.64783490 BTC.

Venus ETH (vETH) traded up 1,152,213,227% against the dollar and now trades at $878,808,304.54 or 18,543.15823816 BTC.

Venus XVS (vXVS) traded up 1,289,026,390.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110,946.13 or 86.74238089 BTC.

Venus SXP (vSXP) traded up 1,182,473,939.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337,327.18 or 7.11771991 BTC.

Venus LINK (vLINK) traded 1,095,757,505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968,146.82 or 83.72926615 BTC.

Venus DOT (vDOT) traded 1,240,181,139.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,605,987.65 or 139.38861708 BTC.

Venus DAI (vDAI) traded up 1,465,589,438.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305,718.71 or 6.45077027 BTC.

Venus BCH (vBCH) traded 209,126,578.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,848,398.47 or 376.60736192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,269,571 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

