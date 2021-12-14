Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $181.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $715.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 53,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 896,654 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 2,879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. 3,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,994. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

