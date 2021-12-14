Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PYPD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

PYPD opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.50. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PolyPid by 4.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.