Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $47,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,045,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.