Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report sales of $61.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $247.25 million, with estimates ranging from $236.60 million to $257.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.86. 106,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,147. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.