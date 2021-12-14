Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

BLD stock traded down $5.35 on Friday, reaching $269.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,717. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $167.82 and a 52 week high of $284.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

