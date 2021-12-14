Zacks: Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post sales of $188.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.30 million. Unifi reported sales of $162.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $757.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,709. Unifi has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $451.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

