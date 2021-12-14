Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

