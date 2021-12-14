Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings per share of $3.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $5.60. Quidel reported earnings per share of $11.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.28 to $16.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $10.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,065. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

