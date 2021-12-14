Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 76,637 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMC opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

