Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post $316.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.40 million and the lowest is $312.42 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $73.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.