Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

