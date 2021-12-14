Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $32,573,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $19,048,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

