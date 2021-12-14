Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

