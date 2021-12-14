Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

