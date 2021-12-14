Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Hold

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.24.

Arkema stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.86. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

