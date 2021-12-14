Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $4.85 on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

