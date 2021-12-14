Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Hold

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,184. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Inventiva by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

