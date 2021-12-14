Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Sell

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kering has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.