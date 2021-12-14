Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

NAPA stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,204,155 shares of company stock worth $239,780,092. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

