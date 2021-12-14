Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 114,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,800. The stock has a market cap of $319.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

