Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ZLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.25.

ZLAB stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.49. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

