Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $19.53

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $21.01. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 590 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $891.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

