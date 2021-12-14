Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 39.71%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $124.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

