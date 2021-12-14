Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

