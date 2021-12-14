Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,604 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,604 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,610. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,797. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

