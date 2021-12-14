Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 133,706 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ameresco by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.56. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.