Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 131.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Banner by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Banner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,672. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.