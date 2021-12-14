Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 169.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Casella Waste Systems worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

